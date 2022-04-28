Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Decreased by Analyst

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aaron’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE AAN opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $604.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 89,399 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 154,209 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 121,976 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

