Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

NYSE:BRO opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $50.78 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 938.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after buying an additional 424,908 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 199.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 130,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 53,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

