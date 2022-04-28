Quaker Chemical (KWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KWR opened at $153.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.64 and its 200-day moving average is $212.43. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $149.85 and a fifty-two week high of $276.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

KWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

