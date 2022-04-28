QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.04.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $135.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.91 and a 200-day moving average of $162.47. The stock has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.