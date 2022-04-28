QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $135.10 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.47.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.