Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualtrics is the creator of the Experience Management (XM) category which is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business–customer, employee, product, and brand. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.12.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $18.84. 8,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,621. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.65. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 152.93%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. now owns 23,738,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,343,000 after buying an additional 1,002,423 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Qualtrics International by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,216,000 after buying an additional 3,084,968 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 1,086.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,999,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,196,000 after buying an additional 3,662,831 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,824,000 after buying an additional 886,261 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

