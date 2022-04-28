Quanta Services (PWR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Quanta Services to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Quanta Services has set its FY 2022 guidance at $6.000-$6.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $6.00-6.50 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quanta Services to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $117.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.33 and its 200 day moving average is $115.52. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $140.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 584,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,995,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

