Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

QMCO has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

QMCO opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Quantum has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $122.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.30.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $95.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quantum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after buying an additional 89,636 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quantum by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,124,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 349,183 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quantum by 2.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,090,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 53,928 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $8,028,000. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quantum by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 64,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

