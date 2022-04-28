Quebecor Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.73. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.
Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion.
