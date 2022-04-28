QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Update

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 523.5% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QMCI opened at $0.30 on Thursday. QuoteMedia has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.
About QuoteMedia
