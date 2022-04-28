Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.58.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The company had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 26.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

