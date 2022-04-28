Radius Health (RDUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Radius Health to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect Radius Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RDUS opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $322.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Radius Health by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Radius Health by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 57.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDUS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

About Radius Health (Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

