Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on METC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ METC opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $714.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $87.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 10,349.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

