Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RANJY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Randstad from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Randstad from €64.00 ($68.82) to €69.00 ($74.19) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Randstad currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

Shares of Randstad stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. Randstad has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14.

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.9849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.33%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

Randstad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.