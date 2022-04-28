Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Conifex Timber in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CFF. CIBC lowered their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of TSE CFF opened at C$1.85 on Thursday. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$2.85. The company has a market cap of C$74.28 million and a P/E ratio of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.02.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$59.90 million during the quarter.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

