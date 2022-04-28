Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Shares of RJF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,783. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day moving average of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.08. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Raymond James alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 50.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 24,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,716,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.