Raymond James Reiterates “C$175.00” Price Target for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has been given a C$175.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$171.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$156.41.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$155.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$160.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$171.48. The company has a market cap of C$108.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.55.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total transaction of C$2,108,927.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,088,810.34. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total transaction of C$522,001.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$321,766.39. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,109.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

