Raymond James Upgrades MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) to “Outperform”

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $515.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $417.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI has a 52-week low of $415.33 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after buying an additional 360,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after buying an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,359,000 after buying an additional 48,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,388,000 after buying an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,635,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

