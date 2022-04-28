Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. Acquires 200 Shares of Stock

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RTX opened at $98.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $147.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.94.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.