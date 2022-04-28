Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $10,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,248,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,261.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $10,917.50.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $11,742.50.

On Monday, April 4th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $12,017.50.

On Friday, March 25th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $11,825.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $11,797.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $12,210.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $11,935.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $11,495.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $11,357.50.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.56. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Reading International by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reading International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Reading International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

RDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reading International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

