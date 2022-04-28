Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $10,917.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,254,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,964.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $10,587.50.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $11,742.50.

On Monday, April 4th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $12,017.50.

On Friday, March 25th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $11,825.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $11,797.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $12,210.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $11,935.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $11,495.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $11,357.50.

Reading International stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Reading International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 30.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 76.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDI. TheStreet raised shares of Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

