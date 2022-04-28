Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

RC opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 399,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.