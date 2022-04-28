Ready Capital (RC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ready Capital to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ready Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,457. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,924,000 after buying an additional 279,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,273,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,484,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 321,062 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 279,906 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

