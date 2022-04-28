Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kamada (KMDA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ: KMDA) recently:

4/27/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Kamada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

4/11/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Kamada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $239.52 million, a P/E ratio of -107.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.41. Kamada Ltd. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $6.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Kamada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Kamada by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to AATD, KAMRAB/KEDRAB a plasma-derived hyper- immunoglobulin for prophylactic treatment against rabies infection.

