Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TFI International (TFII)

4/19/2022 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$160.00 to C$142.00.

4/9/2022 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$118.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$145.00.

4/8/2022 – TFI International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a C$95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$145.00.

4/8/2022 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$135.00.

3/14/2022 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$115.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$101.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$121.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$129.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$99.47 and a 12 month high of C$148.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.16, for a total transaction of C$1,301,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$545,515,007.76. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $12,031,850 over the last quarter.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

