Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,945.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 88 ($1.12) to GBX 91 ($1.16) in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

