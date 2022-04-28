Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redbox Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 9.57.

Redbox Entertainment stock opened at 3.40 on Thursday. Redbox Entertainment has a 12 month low of 1.61 and a 12 month high of 27.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 2.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDBX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

