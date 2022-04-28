Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

RDFN opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. Redfin has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $71.99.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $63,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at $979,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,355. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Redfin by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 49.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 12.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

