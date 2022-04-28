Redfin (RDFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter. Redfin has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Redfin to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.83. Redfin has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $63,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at $979,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,355 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Redfin by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

