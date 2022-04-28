REGENXBIO (RGNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect REGENXBIO to post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect REGENXBIO to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.42. 579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,506. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $46.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

