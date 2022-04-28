Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RFGet Rating) to announce sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $6.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RFGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on RF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00. Regions Financial has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 711,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 26.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 360,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

