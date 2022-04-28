Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RGA opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.71. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.10.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

