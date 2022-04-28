Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RLAY. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 13,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $398,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $894,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,106,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,679 over the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,993,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,062,000 after purchasing an additional 641,001 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,456,000 after buying an additional 188,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,410,000 after buying an additional 1,940,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,186,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after buying an additional 504,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.