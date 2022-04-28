Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-$9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.82.

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.63.

Shares of RS stock opened at $189.24 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $204.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 24.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,277,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

