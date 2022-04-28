ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ReNew Energy Global.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter.

RNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. ReNew Energy Global has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94.

About ReNew Energy Global (Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.