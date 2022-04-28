Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $881.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Renewable Energy Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:REGI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 41,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,001. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

REGI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 107,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,569 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

