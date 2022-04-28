RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ RNXT opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. RenovoRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that RenovoRx will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

