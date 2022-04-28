Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Cut to $274.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Craig Hallum from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $157.51 on Thursday. Repligen has a 52-week low of $138.40 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 43.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 36.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 26.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at about $4,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

