Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REPYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repsol from €14.70 ($15.81) to €15.50 ($16.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Repsol from €13.00 ($13.98) to €14.50 ($15.59) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $13.81 on Thursday. Repsol has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

