Republic Services (RSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Republic Services to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Republic Services has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.580-$4.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.58 to $4.65 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Republic Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Republic Services stock opened at $137.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.86.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

