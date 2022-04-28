Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.81. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

BMRC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of BMRC opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $485.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $39.65.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.