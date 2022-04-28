Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lennox International Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.38. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LII. Cowen dropped their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.10.

LII opened at $223.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.36. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.29. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock worth $3,561,574. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,151,000 after buying an additional 35,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,681,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after buying an additional 96,641 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,763,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

