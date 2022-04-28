Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will earn $4.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s FY2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 48.57%. The company had revenue of $196.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.58 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OBIIF stock opened at $143.25 on Thursday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $143.25 and a 12-month high of $191.50. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.99.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

