Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ONEOK, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OKE. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.07. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.