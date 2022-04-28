Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BIP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NYSE BIP opened at $62.79 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

