Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.87.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $110.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.57. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,888.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,859 shares of company stock valued at $24,110,684. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

