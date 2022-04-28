Research Analysts Offer Predictions for HealthStream, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthStream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.79 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.11, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.47. HealthStream has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $31.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthStream (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.