Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.69.

Shares of K opened at C$6.46 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.32 and a 1 year high of C$10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.33. The stock has a market cap of C$8.38 billion and a PE ratio of 30.19.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 56.07%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$196,194.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,700,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,635,354.40. Insiders sold a total of 53,003 shares of company stock worth $372,110 in the last three months.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.