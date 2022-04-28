Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Leslie’s, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leslie’s in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.
Shares of LESL opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $31.55.
In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,417,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,672,000 after buying an additional 3,262,915 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,370,000 after buying an additional 2,458,478 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,511,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,712,000 after buying an additional 2,293,275 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,284,000.
About Leslie’s (Get Rating)
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.
