Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

PPBI opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,982,000 after acquiring an additional 242,293 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

